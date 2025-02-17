The Sanremo Festival, where Italy chooses its representative for Eurovision, concluded last weekend with the victory of Olly and its Balorda Nostalgiaalthough he is in doubt if he will go to the festival. However, in addition to this curious decision in the air, the protest of multiple participants, which openly criticized the use of Playback In the contest.

It is not strange that the Sanremo Festival is subject to debate and controversy, something that this year also happened. And not only for the presence of Fedez with a song that could refer to Chiara Ferragni, but for the actions protest of some singers against Playback.

It was in Domenica inSunday program In the Italian Rai chain in which all participants always act after the festival, where the actions of some artists on the stage caught their attention.

Rosa Villainone of the Sanremo participants, turned the microphone in the middle of his performance to show that his voice continued to sound because he sang in Playback. The interpreter left him later on the ground and joined the public to ‘sing’ with them. In the same way he did Stash fiordispinoVocalist of The Kolors bandwhen turning the micro.

For its part, another of the contestants, ELODIEbefore acting, he said goodbye to the presenter saying “the fabulous Playback awaits me “, and his show He was full of times when he focused on dance and move his mouth without having the microphone in it.

In the same way they behaved Noemi, Gaia, Joan Thiele, Clara and Sarah Toscanoother participants who ignored the mic and focused on dancing while the Playback It sounded.

The attention also caught the absence of Irama and Rkomitwo of the contestants, in Domenica inwhich generated a great debate in networks.