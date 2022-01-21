‘Until San Antón, Easter is’, as the saying goes. And that is what has happened in several neighborhoods and districts of the municipality of Murcia which, as this newspaper was able to verify, still had Christmas lighting installed and showing off, well into the month of January. Vistabella, La Fama and Cabezo de Torres are some of these examples, which have caused strangeness in the neighborhood.

The deputy mayor and councilor for Public Works, Mario Gómez, commented that the concession company, after receiving the order from the City Council, “initially went on to turn off the lights”, but that “some point could have been missed, either by mistake, for not having it noted on the map provided, for not finding the street”, or because there was some failure to exchange the information between the brigades of operators. “There are many streets and hundreds of decorative elements throughout the districts and it is not the first time that it has happened,” he said, and described as “insignificant” the amount pending removal.

After indicating that both the assembly and the removal cannot be done in one day, and he recalled that all the pedáneos and presidents of the local boards have the telephone number of the installation company to notify any incident, such as non-removal.

According to the planning that the company provided to the City Council, the withdrawal will end next Sunday, since it is on holidays when it usually works “to reduce problems for pedestrians, vehicles and neighbors.” Gómez pointed out that in the San Antón neighborhood they were turned on by the festivities; and that in Santa Eulalia they will not withdraw because their festive celebrations begin at the end of the month and until the first week of February.