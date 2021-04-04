Among the most striking games that have announced their arrival on Xbox consoles, we find an action title set in the universe Warhammer, Necromunda: Hired Gun. His presentation showed a game that was remarkably close to the frenetic action of references like DOOM, but making use of a universe rich in stories. After this discovery, interest in the game has grown significantly and since Focus Home Interactive have wanted to advance new content by publishing Several Necromunda: Hired Gun trailers expose some of their weapons.

And surely there is a great arsenal to use in this new adventure of Warhammer 40,000 in which the figure of the Space Marine is left aside to face a story as a mercenary bounty hunter. For now, two small videos have been published describing two of the weapons that can be used, on the one hand, one automatic pistol, known as Autopistol, and later the Boltgun.

Become a mercenary. The pay is fine, the dog is loyal, and you can trust your gun. Embark on a fast-paced, violent indie FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000’s most infamous hive city.

Necromunda: Hired Gun exposes its gameplay in its first trailer

And everything indicates that in the coming days new weapons will be discovered, being an important part of what they propose for Necromunda: Hired Gun. A game that will approach the Warhammer 40,000 universe differently, in the shoes of a bounty hunter who faces a corrupt universe in which to be able to get gold obtaining juicy rewards. And for this, armed to the teeth and accompanied by a lethal companion, a cybermastine, the game invites you to survive the hunts.

Hunts that are very forceful in their action, with a style that is very reminiscent of the id Software shooter, but that seems to take advantage of a magnificent opportunity to offer unlimited action in an equally attractive universe.

Sail through a sea of ​​crime and corruption and balance Necromunda’s violent ecosystem like a ruthless bounty hunter. The pay is fine, the dog is loyal, and you can trust your weapon, but will you survive the hunt? Necromunda: Hired Gun is a fast-paced, violent indie FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000’s most infamous hive city. For the right price, take out the most heinous gangs and mutants. Your armory is an expanding arsenal. Your body is enhanced with dozens of customizable power ups for wall running and cliff jumping. Your cybermastine will track and kill enemies for you, and your grapple lets you traverse massive environments agile and fast.

Actually, Necromunda: Hired Gun is scheduled to arrive next June, both on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC, via Steam.

