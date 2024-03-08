Sweden, Canada, Czech Republic warned of possible terrorist attacks in Russia
Several more Western countries warned their citizens about possible terrorist attacks in Russia. On this paid attention “Kommersant”.
Similar information about the “deteriorating security situation” in Russia was provided by the Canadian government and the embassies of the Czech Republic, Sweden and South Korea in Moscow. They all refer to a similar message from the US Embassy.
#Western #countries #warned #terrorist #attacks #Russia
Leave a Reply