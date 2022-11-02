Home page World

The corona numbers in China have been increasing significantly for a short time, and numerous regions are being cordoned off. Several metropolises impose the lockdown.

Beijing – While many corona measures are currently perceived relatively relaxed in Germany, the situation in China seems to be getting worse. Just a few days ago, a spontaneous lockdown at Disneyland ensured that numerous visitors were not allowed to leave the amusement park. More lockdowns are now coming into force, and the number of infected people continues to rise.

Corona situation in China is coming to a head: several metropolises are imposing a lockdown

According to the authorities, 2,755 new infections were recorded nationwide on Wednesday, despite the “zero corona policy” strictly followed in China. That is more than three times as many cases as ten days ago. The trend of new infections has been steadily upwards in the past few days. The increasing corona numbers therefore also have further consequences.

Several metropolises imposed lockdowns on parts of their population. The severely affected southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou sealed off several districts. In the eastern Chinese city of Zhengzhou, too, people were no longer allowed to go outside in parts of the city. There have also recently been reports of restrictions from the cities of Ningbo, Xining, Nanjing and Inner Mongolia. There are regions in almost all parts of the country that are affected by strict corona measures.

Corona in China: Chancellor plans a trip to China – but he is spared quarantine

China’s economy is suffering from the fact that Beijing does not want to back away from its policy. The aim of this is to nip any outbreak of the virus in the bud. Numerous megacities in China had repeatedly imposed tough corona measures this year to prevent the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Hopes that the measures could be relaxed after the party congress in October have not been fulfilled. But that’s not all, the situation could worsen in the coming weeks due to wintry temperatures.

The strict measures in China are also affecting Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s (SPD) visit scheduled for Friday. As a rule, travelers to China must first spend ten days in quarantine. Scholz and his delegation are spared this for their one-day visit. However, the talks will take place in a closed “bubble” where there will be no contact with the rest of the population.

