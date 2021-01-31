Several metro stations in St. Petersburg were closed due to the discovery of an abandoned object. Trains pass them non-stop. On Sunday, January 31, reports Interfax…

It is clarified that we are talking about the stations “Pushkinskaya” and “Zvenigorodskaya”, which are closest to the Theater of the Young Spectator (TYuZ), where supporters of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny have gathered today.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station was closed due to an ownerless object. In addition, for technical reasons, “Chernyshevskaya” and “Nevsky Prospect” do not work.

It is noted that four glasses of stained glass structures fell in the lobby of the Chernyshevskaya metro station. The reasons for the fall of the structure are being established.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities of St. Petersburg blocked the Palace Square before the uncoordinated action. Reinforced security patrols are on duty on Nevsky Prospekt. Traffic on the adjacent streets is limited. Public transport traffic along Nevsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg has been suspended, some trolleybus and bus routes have been changed.