In Moscow, central metro stations were left without power due to a voltage drop

Several Moscow metro stations were left without electricity due to a voltage drop. About what happened reported Telegram channel 112.

It is clarified that the lights went out at the Ploshchad Revolyutsii, Teatralnaya and Okhotny Ryad stations. As a result of the incident, the escalators stopped, the emergency lighting turned on and communication was lost. According to the channel, after a few minutes the operation of all devices was restored.

In the capital's Deptrans reportedthat now all metro stations are operating normally.