Tomás González Cueto, external legal advisor of the Spanish Federation and one of Luis Rubiales' most trusted men, is one of those detained in the actions carried out by the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard in relation to alleged irregularities in the contracts for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

González Cueto's head was already requested after the scandal at the Women's World Cup that led to the dismissals, among others, of Andreu Camps, general secretary, Pablo García Cuervo, director of Communication, and Miguel García Caba, director of Integrity, in addition to the women's coach, Jorge Vilda.

This lawyer for the Leonese State, however, remained untouchable because few like him know the legal intricacies in Spanish sport. He heads his own office, was vice president of the Spanish Court of Sports Arbitration until 2017, president of the Arbitration Commission of the Spanish Olympic Committee, member of the UEFA Legal Commission and the FIFA Football Court.

Pedro González, arbitrator and lawyer from Granada



Another of those arrested is Pedro González Segura (1973), a lawyer from Granada who worked as a referee before entering the offices of the world of football until assuming the legal direction of the FEF under President Luis Rubiales. Along the way he became secretary of Granada until disagreements with Quique Pina led him to leave the club in 2015.

Referee for 14 years even in Second B, and even in 'play off' matches for promotion to the silver division, he graduated in Law but always considered himself a football man and even taught sports legislation for the college of trainers, according to Ideal. Due to his experience and friendliness, in addition to his knowledge of the different regulations, those who counted on him at the beginning as a delegate considered him perfect in dealing directly with the arbitration bodies.

After working in Granada clubs, he became spokesperson for Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani in Malaga as a representative of the law firm hired by the club's owners. He was the preview of his landing in the legal advisory service of the FEF with Luis Rubiales as president in 2018.

Jota Giménez, the head of Human Resources



The third identity of the detainees that has been known is that of José Javier Giménez, director of Human Resources of the FEF. Jota, as he is known within the Las Rozas Football City, is a personal friend of Rubiales, one of those closest to the man from Granada and a person who has always been among the president's entourage, whether in the good or the bad.