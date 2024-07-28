Home page World

Late in the evening, an argument escalates in Berlin. Four men are taken to hospital.

Berlin – Three men were seriously injured in an argument near Berlin’s main train station this evening, one of them is in shock. A knife was also involved in the altercation, police said.

The men clashed on the Gustav Heinemann Bridge in Mitte. The argument then escalated. According to police, emergency doctors treated the stab wounds of the three injured men on site, and all four were then taken to hospital. The investigation is ongoing, the police said. The Gustav Heinemann Bridge connects the train station with the government district with the Chancellery and the Bundestag. dpa