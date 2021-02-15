A platform of political parties and movements of the left, Among which is the Human Colombia of Gustavo Petro, they announced a coalition with which they intend to achieve a majority in the Senate and in the House of Representatives in the next elections of 2022.

Together they will try achieve 55 seats in the Senate and 86 seats in the House of Representatives necessary to have a majority in Parliament and achieve profound changes that will lead Colombia to be a better country in all fields, as announced.

“Today seven progressive political forces present to the country the unified lists to the Senate and the House of Representatives that we have called ‘Historical Pact’But they are not lists that only we want to be on, “said Senator Iván Cepeda, of the Alternative Democratic Pole.

In addition to the Colombia Humana movement, led by Petro, defeated in the last elections in the second round, are part of that coalition; the Patriotic Union (UP), the Alternative Democratic Pole (PDA), the Indigenous and Social Alternative Movement (MAIS), the Labor Party of Colombia, the Democratic Unity and We Are All Colombia.

The initiative, which was presented at a virtual press conference, will also allow, according to Cepeda, the arrival of union, social movements and of “all those who dream of a profound change in Colombia.”

It remains to be defined if they will have a single candidate for the presidential elections or what the election process will be like.

The Senate is made up of 108 senators, 100 of whom are elected by national constituency, two by special constituency, five more for the demobilized FARC as part of the peace accords, and one for the second highest presidential vote. The House of Representatives is made up of 172 people.

According to Cepeda, once a “great bench” is elected in the Senate and in the Chamber, they will settle in the Colombian Congress. “projects for changes, for the reforms that should change the course of history and turn Colombia into a country at peace, truly democratic and with social justice. “

The projects

For her part, former Minister Clara López assured that the agreement that is built and the initiatives on which the platform of parties and movements must work must include universal basic income, as well as the implementation of the peace agreement signed in 2016 by the Colombian Government and the FARC.

“The economic crisis of the Colombian population has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” López said, adding that what is required is for Colombia to become a “democratic country that also responds to climate change” and that greater equality be achieved.

On the other hand, in a joint communiqué the parties added that the project “is linked to a consultation of all the presidential candidates proposed by the progressive and liberal forces, that we aspire to defeat the candidates of the current government bloc in the first round. “

He insists that the platform is part of a long-term political, economic and social transformation that seeks to “carry out the program of a government of national reconstruction that will implement structural reforms that will be brought to the Congress of the Republic by a majority bench made up of at least 55 senators and senators, as well as 86 representatives to the Chamber. “

Source: EFE

PB