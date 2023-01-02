Kabul, Afghanistan.- A burst at the entrance of a military airbase in the Afghan capital killed and injured several people on Sunday, a ministerial spokesman told AFP.

The reason for the explosion at this facility located next to Kabul International Airport was uncertain, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor acknowledged.

“A number of our compatriots have been martyred and injured by the detonation,” said Takor, who reported the opening of an investigation.

“My brother, an air force officer, died in the burst today (Sunday),” Abdul Noor told AFP.

“He and some of his colleagues were queuing to enter the military airfield when the explosion occurred,” he added.

The Taliban authorities say they have improved the country’s security since they returned to power in August 2021 and often downplay the consequences of the attacks. attacks.

However, there have been explosions and attacks, many claimed by the local branch of the Islamic State group.

Hundreds of people, including members of the country’s minorities, have been killed or injured in these attacks since the return of the Taliban to power.