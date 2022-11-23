A gunman killed several people on Tuesday night at a Walmart supermarket in the state of Virginia, eastern United States, on the eve of Thanksgiving and a few days after an attack on an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado that left five dead and caused great commotion in the country.

The perpetrator of the massacre, which took place at a Walmart unit in Chesapeake, was killed by police.

We found several dead and injured,” Chesapeake Police Department Chief Leo Kosinski said.

“We believe it was a single gunman and the only gunman is dead,” added Kosinski, who praised the quick response of police officers, who “immediately” entered the market.

The first calls to the emergency services took place at 10:00 pm (0:00 am Brasília time), when the market was still open.

At the time, the city of Chesapeake said on its official Twitter account that police confirmed an “ongoing shooting incident, with fatalities, at Sam’s Circle Walmart.”

“Our first aid units are well trained and ready to respond,” he added.

Images from TV stations in the city show a large police presence in the supermarket.

Kosinski explained that the police and investigators cordoned off the area of ​​the attack.

The exact number of fatalities has not yet been determined, but WUSA, an affiliate of the CBS network, said police believe fewer than 10 people were killed in the attack.

– “Meaningless” –

Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, said in a statement that it was “shocked by this tragic event.”

“We are praying for those affected, for the community and for our associates. We are working closely with security forces and are focused on supporting our employees,” adds the company’s note.

Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas stated that she is “heartbroken that the most recent mass shooting in the United States took place at a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia, tonight.”

“I will not rest until we find solutions to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country that has claimed so many lives,” he wrote on Twitter.

Chesapeake is 240 kilometers southeast of the capital of the United States, Washington DC

The massacre took place less than 48 hours before the country’s Thanksgiving celebration.

“Tragically, our community suffers another incident of senseless gun violence just as families gather for Thanksgiving,” tweeted Congressman Bobby Scott, who represents the state of Virginia.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado Springs (west). The attack ended with five dead and 18 wounded.

The shooter, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 25, was relieved by two customers. He faces murder charges and a possible hate crime.

This type of crime is understood in the United States as an act directed against a person based on their identity, which may include race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation or disability. Considered a federal felony with aggravating circumstances, it can result in more severe penalties.

Gun violence continues at an alarming rate in the United States, a country that recorded more than 600 shootings in 2022, according to the organization Gun Violence Archive.