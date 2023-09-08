History repeats itself behind the scenes of television in the United States. One of the spaces that offers the viewer the most good vibes, both on the traditional screen and in the video excerpts that go viral around the world, turns out to be hell for its workers. It happened in the summer of 2020, when the Show by Ellen DeGeneres, received countless public complaints accusing the space of a toxic work environment. It was the beginning of the end for the show. Three years later, something similar happens with that of Jimmy Fallon, one of the most charismatic and decisive figures in entertainment in the United States.

An extensive report from the US edition of the magazine rolling stones published on the web during Thursday night (Spanish time) compiles the testimonies of 16 of its workers, some current and others who have already left the acquaintance late night of the NBC network, which has been under Fallon’s command since 2014. They say that it has been an unhealthy workplace for years, that his dream job has become a source of suffering.

The text, titled Chaos, comedy and crying rooms: Inside Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’, explains that Fallon’s erratic behavior is the main cause of this tense atmosphere that goes beyond the normal pressures of the world of television. That attitude has permeated the team’s positions of responsibility, which are constantly changing: the program has had nine showrunners (maximum managers of production) in the last nine seasons. None knew how to say no to Fallon, the text points out.

Its former employees, from production staff to clerks, anonymously describe The Tonight Show as a place with a “pretty gloomy” atmosphere. They say that they received contempt and were intimidated by those bosses, including the presenter himself. The workers claim to have lived in fear of Fallon’s “outbursts”, of his unpredictable way of acting. Although the complaints reached the Human Resources department in almost all cases, nothing happened, say the testimonies compiled by the magazine. And these workers ended up leaving there through medical leave, voluntary resignation or, directly, dismissed for having protested.

The result for part of the team in recent times has been a rosary of mental health problems among its members, suicidal ideations to flee from this situation and the habitual use of the guests’ dressing room to secretly vent and tearfully; it would be the crying room to which the headline of the report refers.

According to most of the employees who spoke to the publication, the presenter’s bad temper and his changing attitude towards them was known among all the team members. They report exacerbated criticism, getting irritated by anecdotal issues and despising some of them in front of their peers. The reason for this behavior, the extensive text points out on several occasions, is Fallon’s complicated relationship with alcohol. It is an issue that has been on the table for some time, although the communicator denied it to The New York Times in 2017.

One of the testimonies ensures that comedian Jerry Senfield witnessed one of those awkward moments in which Fallon treated his team with contempt. On that occasion, Senfield himself asked the presenter to apologize to the worker. But, once the report was published, Senfield has contacted rolling stones to qualify that memory. “This is so stupid… I remember this moment quite well. I teased Jimmy about taking a shit, and we all laughed. It wasn’t awkward at all. Jimmy and I still reminisce about it from time to time and laugh. In a stupid way of twisting the facts, ”defends the actor and comedian in his subsequent statement.

Fallon’s reaction after the article surfaced was to contact his team via video conference to apologize. “It is embarrassing and I feel very bad. I’m sorry I humiliated you and your families and friends. I cannot express how bad I feel”, they later explained to rolling stones two assistants to that virtual meeting.

This type of testimonial dynamited the future of the Ellen DeGeneres program, which ended up being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He late night by Jimmy Fallon is in a similar situation, before a stoppage forced by the long strike of writers and actors that Hollywood has been facing for months. Although there is still no definitive reaction from NBC, the combination of both elements can make space never return to the screen.

