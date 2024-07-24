In light of the upcoming conclusion of the current council’s work period in the municipal government, PAN councilor Amparo Beltrán Ceballos pointed out that there will be pending issues for discussion in the Council that must be resolved by the incoming councilors.

“The delivery-acceptance of some works, for example the Juárez Bus that is already working and that the Municipality continues to put forward many excuses to receive it. Likewise, the Municipality never wanted to receive the bike lanes,” he estimated.

He said that, for the most part, these are mobility issues. “I think that this is the issue that has been left under discussion the most and with few actions. The sidewalks, for example, which we talked about in the last session on accessibility, have been left as exhortations.”

‘Many confused its function’

Beltrán Ceballos even criticized his fellow council members who “only focused on pointing the finger at the Juárez Bus, but they left aside the responsibility of the administration.”

“We were reactionary and created few things. I think there is no lag, but we did fall short in creating instruments that would benefit the Juarez society. Many councilors confused their role, they believe they are part of the administration organizing events, handing out food supplies, delivering school supplies and that is not the job of councilors.”

He pointed out that the councilors who enter the next administration must be more forceful in the actions they undertake.

They earn more than in EP

At the beginning of the current municipal administration, the councilors of this border receive a higher salary, even than their counterparts in El Paso.

In Juárez, news reports indicate that a council member earns 82,790.90 pesos per month in salary and monetary benefits, not including Christmas bonuses and other annual bonuses.

That is to say, the municipality of Juárez spends 19 million 869 thousand 600 pesos a year on councilor salaries alone.

The last session

At its last City Council meeting on July 11, the City Council approved an exhortation to the Undersecretary of Transportation to make improvements to the internal and external signage of buses and stops on the second trunk route, with the aim of providing clear and precise information to users.

The city council also requested the implementation of audio signage for people with visual disabilities, which would promote inclusion and accessibility in the communication of the transport service, and for the improvement of signage that specifies the places assigned to people with disabilities, senior citizens and pregnant women.