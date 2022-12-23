PS Murcia Friday, December 23, 2022, 12:42



Members of the Civil Guard of the Bizkaia Command investigated 24 people, some of them in the Region of Murcia, for crimes of fraud, money laundering and belonging to a criminal group for fraudulently stealing more than 63,000 euros from bank accounts of two companies established in Bizkaia.

Within the framework of the ‘Sarea steel’ operation, the investigation began at the end of 2021 when the manager of two companies based in Bizkaia reported 30 irregular charges in the bank accounts of both companies, according to the Government Delegation in Euskadi.

The agents discovered that the scammers obtained the victim’s bank details through deception (‘phishing’) and to evade the verification that the banking entities carry out through SMS, they proceeded to contact the telephone operator posing as the true owner of the line. (‘vishing’). The objective was to activate call forwarding to receive the verification codes (2FA) necessary to authorize non-consented transfers by voice.

Due to the complexity of the case, the civil guards carefully analyzed each of the transactions and traced the path traveled by the stolen money, identifying 24 people with different degrees of participation in the events that operated in different areas of Spain: Barcelona, ​​Valencia , Guadalajara, Girona and the Region of Murcia.

The authors thus used three ways to withdraw the amounts defrauded. One was using ATMs located in towns in the provinces of Barcelona and Alicante, another means was through the purchase of bank preload cards (Wallet Cards) and the last one making new transfers to other accounts, all with the purpose of hiding the origin illicit money.