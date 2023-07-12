Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:50



| Updated 12:21 p.m.

Several people were injured this Wednesday morning when a truck overturned on the A-7 motorway as it passed through Murcia, in the direction of Andalusia. The accident occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m. at kilometer 585. It appears that the heavy vehicle overturned, blocked the median, and the watermelons it was carrying spilled.

The accident affected several vehicles that were driving behind the truck. As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, there are several injured, but their status is not yet known. Six calls alerted to the event at 11:15 in the morning. The emergency services traveled to the scene of the events and the medical assistance of two ambulances was required and the presence of firefighters was requested.