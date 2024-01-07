Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Russia responds to Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod. A video is said to show Ukrainian forces attacking a Russian train.

Belgorod – Also on the Orthodox Christmas on January 7th The situation in the Russian border region of Belgorod remains tense. Attacks on the Russian-Ukrainian border are becoming more and more frequent. Belgorod most recently came under fire on Thursday (January 4). The Russian authorities then canceled midnight masses and offered local people the option of evacuating.

Ukraine attack on Belgorod: Several injured – schools close

At least two people were injured in the Ukrainian attack on Belgorod on Thursday, according to the city's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov Moscow Times reported. According to the governor, ten air targets that flew towards the city were shot down. Pictures of damaged cars were shared on Telegram channels. Just a few days earlier, Belgorod was already under Ukrainian fire. On December 30, 25 people were killed in the Russian city. It was the highest number of civilian casualties since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Cars were damaged and at least two people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the border region of Belgorod. © Yevgeny Silantyev/IMAGO

The increased Ukrainian attacks occurred after Russia At the turn of the year, drones and missiles were fired at numerous Ukrainian cities. Dozens of people were killed. A video published by Ukrainian military intelligence on Telegram on January 5 purported to show special forces planting mines on a road used by Russian forces. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers are said to have attacked a train with mortars and small arms Kyiv Post reported.

Ukraine shelling: Christmas mass in Belgorod canceled – holidays extended

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the operation is to be carried out Ukraine (HUR) in the Belgorod region. There are said to have been losses among the Russian armed forces. An exact number of victims was not given. In response to the Ukrainian shelling, the Christmas holidays were extended until January 19 in several communities close to the Ukrainian border. The governor did not rule out a further extension. The city administration recommended that residents tape their windows to protect themselves from the blast waves during attacks.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov announced on Saturday that he would cancel midnight masses for Orthodox Christmas. He had agreed with church representatives that the “nightly masses in Belgorod would be canceled in view of the operational situation,” the AFP news agency quoted him as saying.

After Ukrainian attacks: Evacuations in Belgorod

There is also growing fear among the population of further attacks. “I see several calls on social media in which people write: We are afraid, help us get to a safe place,” said Gladkow in a video message on Friday. “Of course we will.” Several families have already been evacuated, the AFP reported.

The city's residents would be taken to the towns of Stary Oskol and Gubkin, which are further away from the border, Gladkov explained. There they would be accommodated under “comfortable conditions” in “warm and safe rooms”. However, he also said there won't be enough emergency shelters to accommodate everyone. “I will appeal to my colleagues, the governors of other regions, to help us,” said Gladkow. The situation in the city is difficult. (vk)