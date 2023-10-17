Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

An Italian police officer waves cars off the road on a street. (Symbolic photo) © Arma dei Carabinieri

There was another accident with a smuggling vehicle. 14 people were injured after a chase in northern Italy.

Trieste – There was an accident involving a smuggling vehicle in northern Italy. The driver had previously tried to evade a police check. A total of 14 people were injured.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the incident occurred on Tuesday night in the border region between Italy and Slovenia. According to the authorities, the driver, a Romanian, ignored a request to stop during a police check.

Smuggling accident in northern Italy: several injured

A chase then developed. As he fled, he then crashed the van against a guardrail.

The man was arrested. Many of the 21 migrants in the van were injured in the accident. According to the report, there were also ten children among the refugees. The injured were taken to hospitals after the accident near the Italian city of Trieste. The ten children were taken to a children’s hospital. Four adults were taken to a hospital in Cattinara. None of them had any serious injuries. All had minor injuries and bruises and are expected to be released in the morning. The remaining refugees were looked after by the police.

Smuggling accident is reminiscent of a bad incident in Bavaria

According to the authorities, the refugees were all people from Turkey. A second suspected smuggler, also from Romania, was also arrested. A third suspect managed to escape.

The incident is reminiscent of the tragic accident following a chase in Bavaria last week. A smuggler also fled from a checkpoint in a minivan. Seven people died in a subsequent accident.