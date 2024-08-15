Home World

A Boeing plane suddenly encounters severe turbulence – during food distribution. Several people are injured.

Jakarta – Turbulence during a flight is unavoidable. It can cause discomfort even for frequent flyers. This is probably what many passengers on a scheduled flight between Jakarta and Taipei felt. A Boeing plane was shaken violently at an altitude of around 11,000 meters.

The Boeing 777-300ER of the Taiwanese airline EVA Air took off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Sunday (11 August). The plane was due to land in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, in the evening. According to reports from the Taiwanese news channel Formosa News However, two hours after takeoff, the aircraft encountered severe turbulence.

At this point, the food was being distributed to the passengers. As a result, a lot of food and dishes were thrown all over the place. Several flight attendants were also thrown through the cabin. According to the broadcaster, six of them were injured. However, it is not known how seriously they were injured. A passenger was able to grab a stewardess by the arm before she hit the ceiling.

The passengers were unharmed. The plane was able to land safely at its destination airport. However, images on social media show the extent of the turbulence. Bowls and trays were scattered in the aisle, drinks were splashing up to the ceiling of the Boeing. There was also chaos in the area where the flight attendants prepared the meals.

As former pilot Lawrence Rau told the broadcaster Formosa News explained that such confusion is not unusual after strong turbulence. In such cases, the aircraft can rise or fall by several meters within seconds.

Especially in worsening weather conditions, pilots can detect turbulence early and warn the crew and passengers. In any case, passengers should hold on tight and fasten their waist belts, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) told ZDFtodayLoose items should be stowed away. The airline EVA Air also recommends that passengers remain buckled up for the entire flight.

There are always reports of people who thrown through the aircraft during severe turbulence However, a Man who stopped a plane in the middle of the runway. (kas)