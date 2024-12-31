The Police, who have detailed that several passers-by tried to arrest the alleged aggressor, have indicated that he has already been arrested and is in custody.

Several people have been injured this Tuesday for a knife attack carried out in west Berlin, the capital of Germany, according to the country’s security forces.

The emergency services had to travel around 11:00 (local time) to the scene of the incident, in the district of Charlottenburgwhere a suspect has stabbed several people, two of whom have had to be hospitalized.

The Police, who have detailed that several passers-by tried to arrest the alleged aggressor, have indicated thatand has already been arrested and is in custody. The authorities have launched an investigation, although for the moment they rule out terrorist motivations.