AA gunman shot and injured several people on the grounds of Heidelberg University. A lone gunman opened fire with a gun in a lecture hall at the medical faculty on Monday afternoon, the police said. There is also one seriously injured, it said. The perpetrator is now dead.

According to dpa information from security circles, the perpetrator himself is said to have been a student. According to initial findings, the man had no political or religious motives. He had several guns with him and is said to have finally shot himself.

However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed. The police said: “We are not assuming that there will be other perpetrators.” To be on the safe side, the site will continue to be searched. There was initially no information on the identity of the injured.

The campus in the Neuenheim district on the northern bank of the Neckar is primarily home to the university’s natural science faculties, parts of the university hospital and the botanical garden. The police announced that they were still “on site with strong forces”. Motorists were asked to drive around the district so that rescue and emergency services can travel freely.