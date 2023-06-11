He filming from the sequel to “gladiator” in Morocco he left at least six wounded due to burns reported on Friday, June 9, by the American media. The cast of the film gladiator 2starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen was filming a stunt scene when the events occurred.

The incident during the filming of an action scene occurred on Wednesday, June 7, causing a total of six professionals to end up receiving medical treatment, four of whom remain hospitalized, according to the statement that Paramount Pictures sent to the United States press. joined.

How are the injured from the stunt scene filming of “Gladiator 2”?

As for how the injured people are in the accident According to information provided by the international media and the studio in charge of the film, the actors in risk scenes “did not endanger their lives” and their state of health is “stable” occurred in Morocco.

The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place for all of our productions,” a Paraomunt spokesperson said in the statement.

It was further advanced that No turned out injured no member of distribution major, among which are the actors Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen, so the production has not announced that it will interrupt its recordings. No further details were provided as to what caused the accident.

The aforementioned incident did not affect the filming of the film and the release date has not changed either, which is expected to be internationally on November 22, 2024, almost 24 years after the premiere of the first installment released between 2000 and 2001. .

The second part of “Gladiator” aspires to reap the same success as the original film in 2000 when, also directed by Ridley Scott with David Scarpa as a screenwriter, it managed to establish itself as one of the highest grossing films of the season (grossing close to 460 million dollars at the box office) and won the Oscar for best actor for its leading man, Russel Crowe.

Join our chat and receive more Show News