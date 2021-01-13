The driver of a van was left unconscious and had to be rescued from inside the vehicle by firefighters File image of a Murcia fire truck. / Edu Bottle / AGM

Several people were injured this Wednesday as a result of a multiple crash that occurred around 10 pm at kilometer 563 of the A-7 highway, in the municipality of Murcia. Two passenger cars and a van were involved in the accident. The driver of the latter vehicle was left unconscious and trapped inside it, so he had to be rescued.

After receiving a notice of the accident, the Emergency Coordination Center mobilized firefighters from the Murcia City Council, two ambulances from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061, personnel from the Civil Guard and road maintenance to the scene. At the moment the severity of the injured is unknown.