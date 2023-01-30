Home page World

A bloody crime took place in Brussels on Monday evening. Three people were injured in the knife attack. A suspect has been arrested.

Munich – Three people were injured in a knife attack in the center of Brussels, one person is said to be in mortal danger. According to the police, the attack happened around 6 p.m. near important EU institutions. The attacker was arrested shortly after the crime. Nothing was initially known about a motive. As a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office of the German Press Agency in Brussels said, there was no evidence of terrorism.

The scene of the crime is said to have been the Schuman subway station. This is close to the seats of the EU Commission and Parliament. Like a journalist from the news agency who was nearby at the time of the crime AFP reported that several plainclothes police officers ran to a platform at the station.

Knife attack in Brussels: The arrested person is apparently known to the police

A woman asked passers-by to turn back by pointing out a man armed with a knife. According to a source familiar with the case, the detainee is said to be “already known to the authorities because of a psychiatric history”.

According to the transport company, subway traffic in Brussels was partially interrupted in the early evening due to police investigations. (mg, afp)