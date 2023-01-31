Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

A bloody crime took place in Brussels on Monday evening. Three people were injured in the knife attack. A suspect has been arrested.

Update from January 31, 6:15 a.m: After the knife attack in the immediate vicinity of the EU Commission, the police and public prosecutor’s office continued the investigation. At the end of the day, a man is said to have attacked people in a busy subway station in Brussels. There are three injured – one of them life-threatening. The public prosecutor’s office said on Monday evening that there was no evidence of terrorism. Further details on the motive and possible background to the crime were not given.

Videos purportedly showing police at gunpoint making the suspect lie on the ground circulated on social media. The Belgian media said, without naming an exact source, that the suspect had already become mentally disturbed.

Knife attack in Brussels: Three people were injured in a subway station near the EU headquarters – one of them is in mortal danger. © Sylvain Plazy/dpa

Bloody deed in Brussels: Several injured after a knife attack in the EU district

First report from January 30, 2023

Brussels – Three people were injured in a knife attack in the center of Brussels, one person is said to be in mortal danger. According to the police, the attack happened around 6 p.m. near important EU institutions. The attacker was arrested shortly after the crime. Nothing was initially known about a motive. As a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office German press agency in Brussels said there was no evidence of terrorism.

The scene of the crime is said to have been the Schuman subway station. This is close to the seats of the EU Commission and Parliament. Like a journalist from the news agency who was nearby at the time of the crime AFP reported that several plainclothes police officers ran to a platform at the station.

Bloody deed in Brussels: A young man is arrested by the police. © Marek Majewsky/dpa

Knife attack in Brussels: The arrested person is apparently known to the police

A woman asked passers-by to turn back by pointing out a man armed with a knife. According to a source familiar with the case, the detainee is said to be “already known to the authorities because of a psychiatric history”.

As a dpareporter observed, the alleged perpetrator was arrested in the subway station. The man was lying on his stomach in the entrance area, his hands behind his back. A policeman knelt on him. Emergency services with dogs shielded the scene. A few minutes earlier, passers-by had shouted, “He has a knife,” like a dpa– Reporter heard at the station shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close wrote on Twitter: “Knife attack at the Schuman station”. Good cooperation between the police led to a quick arrest. EU Council President Charles Michel thanked the emergency services and expressed his condolences to the victims. According to the transport company, subway traffic in Brussels was partially interrupted in the early evening due to police investigations. (mg, afp, dpa)