Several injured after a gas explosion occurred in a block of flats in Noáin, Navarra

At least nine people have been injured after an explosion occurred due to a gas leak in a block of flats in the Navarrese town of Noáin, located in the Pamplona region. A total of 250 people have been evacuated due to the damage caused.

The SOS Navarra 112 emergency management center received notification of the incident at 6:02 p.m. on Monday afternoon and has mobilized firefighters from the Cordovilla park to the scene; seven ambulances, two of them with advanced life support (medicalized), one with advanced life support with nurses and four with basic life support, psychologists from the Health Department as well as members of the Local Police, the Civil Guard and the Foral Police.

The explosion was caused by a gas leak in a block of flats located on Concejo de Zabalegui street, in Noáin. According to local residents, the explosion has even shaken the walls of buildings on nearby streets. Firefighters from the Cordovilla park have extinguished the fire caused by the explosion, while the police forces have created a security perimeter in the area.

As a result of the incident, nine transfers have been made. Seven people have been transferred to the University Hospital of Navarra, in Pamplona. This is a 22-year-old man, admitted to the ICU, with a serious prognosis. A minor under 13 years old, admitted to the Pediatric ICU, also with a serious prognosis. A 57-year-old man, a 54-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, all four admitted for observation, with a reserved prognosis. And a 58-year-old man, in the evaluation process, who suffers multiple contusions. On the other hand, the two patients transferred to the Noáin health center due to anxiety and smoke inhalation have been discharged.

The technicians from the supply company have worked during the afternoon to permanently cut off the flow of gas, while the firefighters have been in charge of ventilating the homes to prevent gas pockets from forming.

A total of 250 people have been evicted as a result of the incident. Many of them are going to spend the night at the homes of relatives and neighbors. The Municipal Police of Noáin has been in charge of organizing the relocation of the rest of the residents of the affected blocks in hotels in the area.

The affected area has been sealed off and without gas or electricity supply. Once the leak was solved, local authorities have allowed residents to access the properties to collect documentation, medicines and personal belongings, but the homes have remained closed. Members of the Foral Police and the Civil Guard are jointly investigating the causes of the accident.