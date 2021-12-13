EP Monday, 13 December 2021, 12:05



Several people were injured on Monday in a bomb attack on an Orthodox women’s convent in the Russian town of Serpukhov, located about 70 kilometers south of the country’s capital, Moscow.

The Russian Interior Ministry has indicated in a statement that the attacker, 18 years old and a former student at the convent’s educational center, detonated an explosive that he was carrying after reaching the building.

Thus, he stressed that both the attacker and a 15-year-old adolescent have been injured and added that “the information on other victims and the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.”

Sources cited by the Russian news agency TASS have confirmed the death of the attacker from the injuries sustained and have raised the number of wounded to twelve, while local authorities have announced the opening of an investigation.

Likewise, sources cited by Interfax have highlighted that “preliminary data point to a suspect’s hatred of teachers and nuns due to a hostile personal relationship”, before adding that he would have suffered “bullying” during his time as a student.

On the other hand, at least five people have been injured in a shooting near a local in the Kursk region, also south of Moscow, as reported by the regional office of the Interior Ministry, which has pointed to a “conflict verbal »as a possible cause of the incident.

“It was previously established that after a verbal conflict a young man fired a traumatic pistol several times at the guards. As a result, five (security) guards were injured, “he stressed, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.