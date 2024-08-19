Home World

From: Teresa Toth

The West Nile virus has now reached Austria. Experts warn that many infections remain unnoticed and unreported. The situation could become even more serious.

Vienna – Sudden fever, headaches and chills are typical symptoms of West Nile fever. The disease can follow an infection with the West Nile virus. It is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes. In recent years there have been sporadic reports of cases in Europe. Now the virus seems to have arrived in Austria.

What is West Nile virus? It is a virus transmitted by mosquitoes and birds. It can affect humans and Cause West Nile fever in horsesThis manifests itself through flu-like symptoms such as fever. The disease is only treated symptomatically. There is no vaccine for humans, but there is one for horses.

West Nile virus discovered in humans, horses and wild birds in Austria

The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) has announced that eight cases of West Nile virus infection in humans have been confirmed in Austria. It was reported that one of the infected people became infected while abroad. In addition, the infection was detected in six animals in eastern Austria, including three wild birds and three horses (as of August 14, 2024).

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shares on its websitethat a total of 69 cases have been reported in nine European countries this year. In addition to Austria, France, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Serbia, Romania and Spain are also affected.

The West Nile virus in Austria: Many infections probably remain undetected

The ECDC assumes that the actual number of infections is much higher. Since 80 percent of infections with the virus are asymptomatic, many infections probably remain undetected and are therefore not reported.

These symptoms may occur with an infection with the West Nile virus:

Sudden onset of fever

chills

Headache and back pain

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) explains on his websitethat the virus is transmitted in most cases by mosquitoes between wild birds. Although no cases have been reported in Germany this year, according to the RKI, in response to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA There have already been several reported infections in East Germany in the past.

Further infections with the West Nile virus could also occur in Germany

With climate change and the resulting increase in mosquito numbers, the situation could worsen. The West Nile virus already overwinters in Germany and spreads in the summer. “It is to be expected that WNV (West Nile virus) will become more established in Germany,” warns the RKI.

Mosquitoes can transmit the West Nile virus. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

There have also been several deaths from the West Nile virus – most recently a man died in Italy. This was the fourth death in Italy since May. For this reason, Italian holiday regions are on high alert. Although West Nile fever is often harmless and occurs without symptoms, it can be dangerous for certain people. The groups at risk include older people and those with a weak immune system. The RKI emphasizes: “People at risk of severe WNV infections (…) are recommended to protect themselves against mosquitoes in the affected areas, especially in summer and early autumn.” (tt)