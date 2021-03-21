D.he probably the largest asteroid, which scientists estimate will come close to Earth this year, flew past our planet on Sunday. The celestial body with the name “2001 FO32” and a diameter of several hundred meters should approach the earth within about two million kilometers, the American space agency Nasa announced last week. That is a little more than five times as far as the distance from the earth to the moon.

There was no danger of a collision – neither now nor in the future, according to NASA. “It is stable, it is not on a risk course”, the asteroid expert from the European space agency Esa, Detlef Koschny, had said to the German press agency before the event.

“We know the orbit of“ 2001 FO32 ”around the sun very well; we have followed it since it was discovered 20 years ago,” said Paul Chodas of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies in California. “There is no way the asteroid could get closer than two million kilometers to Earth.”

Even amateur astronomers could see the asteroid with the appropriate equipment, Koschny had announced. Two million kilometers are nothing in the dimension of the solar system.

Defense system “Hera” set up in 2020

“2001 FO32”, which orbits the sun once every 810 days, reportedly flew past the earth at around 124,000 kilometers per hour – and will not approach it again until 2052 afterwards. The NASA scientists wanted to take the chance during the flyby to examine the asteroid more closely.

The Esa have their own programs to look at the objects that are critical for the earth. “2001 FO32” would be a typical candidate in terms of size for trying to distract him from his career in order to avoid a possible collision with the earth – if he didn’t fly at a harmless distance. An asteroid of this size could destroy an entire country, Koschny had said. For comparison: the explosion of a 20-meter chunk in 2013 wreaked havoc in the Russian metropolis of Chelyabinsk. The shock wave injured around 1,500 people.

Just last year, Esa initiated an asteroid defense project named after the Greek goddess “Hera”. The aim is to examine how the impact of a NASA probe on an asteroid.