Maksimets: 266 arson attacks on military and volunteer vehicles committed in Ukraine in a year

Since the beginning of 2024, several hundred cases of arson of vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and volunteers have been recorded in Ukraine. The exact figure – 266 incidents – was named by the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office Nadezhda Maksimets on air channel “We are Ukraine.”

“169 people were charged with committing this crime. When choosing preventive measures for suspects, the prosecutor’s office is guided by a principled position – applying a punishment in the form of detention to them,” Maksimets added.

The total number of arson cases identified for the year is 266. According to a representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office, most arsonists commit crimes in order to get “easy money”; this is done by people aged 18 to 35; minors were also among those detained.

Earlier it became known that the military began to patrol their vehicles en masse after frequent arson attacks on cars across the country. The owners of the cars threaten to send the captured criminals to the front as “free slaves.”