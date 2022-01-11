Home page world

divide

Walkers are out and about with a dog on the beach in front of Westerland on Sylt. © imago-images

Several hotels and restaurants on Sylt have temporarily closed in view of the rapidly increasing corona numbers on the island.

Sylt – Several hotels and restaurants on Sylt have temporarily closed in view of the rapidly increasing corona numbers on the island. “Due to the numerous corona outbreaks, more than 20 restaurants and hotels in Sylt have temporarily ceased operations or are taking their company holidays forward as a preventive measure to protect their employees and guests,” said the managing director of Sylt Marketing, Moritz Luft. For tourism on Sylt, the spontaneous and early closings meant a reduction in the tourist offer in what was already a relatively quiet time. Because of an outbreak, none of the businesses in the Nordfriesland district were officially closed, as a district spokesman said.

On Sylt, the corona dynamic has been increasing steadily since Christmas, Luft said. As in other places, this is probably due to parties at Christmas. There were 27 registered active corona cases among the population on December 26th. On January 9 – two weeks later – the Nordfriesland district reported 476 active corona cases for the island. According to calculations by some local media, the extrapolated, officially not reported incidence on Sylt is currently over 1700, as Luft further announced. The district itself does not calculate any incidences at the local level. This is not considered sensible, said a district spokesman. (dpa)