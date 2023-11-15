Several hooded people armed with guns robbed a jewelry store in the Salera shopping center in Castellón this Wednesday during rush hour. The National Police is investigating the events and has not yet revealed whether any of the robbers, who fled in a high-end vehicle, have been arrested.

The assault occurred around eleven in the morning, in the middle of a large flow of customers due to the start of the Christmas campaign.

The videos recorded by witnesses who were in the shopping center, and which are already circulating on social networks, show the moment the robbers – at least four – left the jewelry store, firing shots into the air as they fled. Also the state in which the store window has been left, completely broken on the inside side.

No further details of the event have been revealed, although according to initial investigations, the store’s employees have been shot at by the assailants, who used blunt objects to break the windows of the shop window and steal several of the jewels on display.

It is not the first robbery of a jewelry store that has occurred in Salera. In 2012, four hooded men attacked another establishment that they entered after crashing their vehicle into one of the access doors to the shopping center.