Google Pixel is a line of smartphones developed and manufactured by Google. The first model was launched in 2016 and obviously since then it has been love at first sight for users! Pixel devices are well known among the public and have a huge advantage over the competition: they receive regular security and operating system updates directly from Google. But today we are here to bring you back an annoying problem!

Several Google Pixels keep getting hot, what’s going on?

After updating you regarding the Google fold here, today it’s time to notify you a really annoying situation namely overheating problems and abnormal battery consumption! This happens when you log into the Google app and it is clear that something is wrong with one of the latest versions. Some have managed to solve it by simply downgrading the app, but there are many who continue to complain about these problems even after a complete reset.

In short, it is clear that it must be Google itself to solve through some kind of update this problem. We certainly expect greater care with regard to the software side of these devices which have already suffered from similar problems in the past which in the long run end up undermining the user experience. We will certainly keep you informed in case of news about Google Pixels!