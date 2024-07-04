Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Press Split

Holidaymakers from Germany experienced the dangers of the sea on Mallorca and had to be rescued. They escaped with just a fright.

Can Picafort – Even if the sea appears calm on the beach, it can become a deadly trap. This is what several German tourists have experienced on holiday in Spain. They escaped with a fright after extensive rescue operations on Mallorca. Another German was less fortunate and drowned off the coast of the Balearic island.

The holidaymakers from Germany were lucky that lifeguards were present, because some lifeguards announced strikes for July 7. On July 2, lifeguards had to intervene on two different beaches in Mallorca and saved five swimmers from a worse fate. In both cases, they got caught in a dangerous current.

Mallorca: Several Germans in distress in the sea – lifeguards save them from drowning

Four Germans got into trouble on the beach of Son Bauló in Can Picafort in the northeast of the island. Two women and two men aged between 40 and 50 got caught in a treacherous current and were swept away from the coast, reported the Mallorca MagazineLifeguards from the Marsave security service told the newspaper that the current was unpredictable and came suddenly. A strong current also caused the downfall of another young woman.

Four German holidaymakers were caught in a treacherous current on the Son Baulo beach in Can Picafort. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Dreamstime

They were able to rescue three of the holidaymakers “without any complications”, as it was said. One person was only able to be brought out of the water “with the greatest of effort”. According to the Mallorca Magazine The kilometer-long Muro beach and its extension Son Bauló are known for whirlpools and dangerous currents. For one man, help came too late in September 2023.

Swimmer is suddenly pulled under water

The second accident was reported by Mallorca Newspaper. On Sa Canova beach in Son Serra de Marina, a 32-year-old German was caught in a current and pulled under water. At around 6:15 p.m., a wave broke through a sandbank and created a backflow current,” explained “Marsave” rescuer Marcos Ruiz. “The current was so strong that we had a real struggle.” According to Ruiz, it is one of the most dangerous beaches in Mallorca and popular with surfers.

Discover mainland Spain: Ten landscapes, beaches and cities you should visit View photo gallery

If you get caught in an undercurrent in the sea, the German Life-Saving Association (DLRG)not to swim against the current towards the shore, but to lie on your back and let the current carry you out into the open sea and then swim out of the current parallel to the waves. A few years ago, two sisters from Germany drowned on Mallorca after ignoring the red flag on the beach. (mt)