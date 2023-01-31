With the advancement of console generations, it is clear that there would be server closures and the withdrawal of some video games that are put up for sale on different digital platforms. And that is already hitting Xbox 360a console launched in 2005 that little by little is losing online functions, as well as the purchase of some games.

A) Yes, Microsoft He shared a list of video games that will stop being sold in his store that includes initial releases as well as expansions and DLC. Of course, those who already have their copies purchased have the option to download them again. Also, the deadline to buy is next February 7, 2023.

Here is the list of titles that are leaving the American region:

–Aegis Wing

–Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

–Assassin’s Creed III

–Assassin’s Creed IV

– Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

–Blood of the Werewolf

–Blue Dragon

–Breakdown

–Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

–Call of Duty: Ghosts

–Castle Crashers

–Cloning Clyde

– Counter-Strike: GO

–Dark Souls

–Darksiders II

– DAYTONA USA

–Defense Grid

– Eats: Chowdown

–Far Cry 2

–Final Fight: DblImpact

–Iron Brigade

– Jeremy McGrath’s Offroading

–Jet Set Radio

– Left 4 Dead

–Left 4 Dead 2

– LIMBO

–Lost Odyssey

–Mass Effect 2

–MONOPOLY DEAL

– Mutant Blobs Attack

–N+

–Outpost Kaloki X

–Peggle 2

– Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

–Prince of Persia

–RUSE

– Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

–Skate 2

–South Park: The Stick of Truth

–Spelunky

– Splinter Cell Conviction

–Star Wars Battlefront

–Star Wars KOTOR 2

–The Orange Box

–The Raven Episode 1

–The Witcher 2

This is what a spokesperson for Microsoft Regarding the news:

These titles will no longer be purchasable only in the Store Xbox 360, and titles that are available to purchase in the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Stores will continue to be purchasable. You will still be able to play previously downloaded discs or games on your Xbox 360 and modern consoles if they are backward compatible titles. For more information on affected games in your region, please visit here.

Remember that until February 7th they can be purchased on the console.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It was a matter of time, I mean, this was going to happen with PlayStation 3 a few months ago, something that has only been delayed. You have to accept that these stores from before no longer contribute to the companies, so stopping selling the games is logical.