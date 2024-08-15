Home World

Kristina Geldt

The severe weather warning level red is in effect in Mallorca. Due to heavy thunderstorms and heavy rain, festivals and flights are now being cancelled.

Mallorca – Holidaymakers on the most popular island for Germans should be careful. The Spanish weather service Aemet has issued a red warning for Thursday (15 August). After the turbulent weather, Weather on Wednesday (14 August) heavy rain, Thunderstormhail and gusts of wind. This is also announced by meteorologist Dominik Jung from Weather.net to.

The highest possible warning has been issued for the northeast of Mallorca from midnight to 3 p.m. Rainfall of up to 180 litres per square metre is forecast within twelve hours. In other areas, according to the German-language weekly newspaper MallorcaNewspaper the orange warning level until 6 p.m. and after 6 p.m. the yellow warning level across the entire island.

Red warning on Mallorca: Flights and events cancelled due to severe storms

A red warning like the one on Thursday is rarely issued by the weather service. It warns of extreme weather conditions of exceptional severity that pose a very high risk to the general population.

All activities involving large gatherings of people have been banned by the government for Thursday. This includes public events such as village festivals and concerts or outdoor dinners such as sopars a la fresca. People are generally warned against spending time outdoors.

Severe storms on the Balearic Islands push boats ashore near Formentera

Thunderstorms and heavy rain were already raging on the island on Wednesday, and the orange warning level was in effect. This is mainly triggered because of thunderstorms and heavy rain. According to MallorcaNewspaper on the Pitiusas Islands of Formentera and Ibiza. Videos on the internet show how strong gusts of wind pushed numerous boats onto the shore in the port of La Savina on Formentera and some boats were left overturned on the coast. The wind there is said to have reached speeds of up to 117 kilometers per hour.

Due to the storm, almost all flights at Son Sant Joan airport were delayed by one to two hours, it said. This particularly affected incoming flights. According to the Spanish airport operator, numerous connections are expected to be cancelled at midday. Aena including planes of the airline Eurowings from HamburgMunich, Cologne and Düsseldorf. A total of 43 flights to and from Palma de Mallorca are said to have been cancelled. According to flight information on the website of Aena Delays and cancellations of flights are to be expected in Palma throughout the day.

Due to severe weather warning: Municipalities on Mallorca cancel village festivals

The first tornadoes were reportedly seen at lunchtime, and from 12.40 p.m. onwards, heavy rain and wind were accompanied by hail in Palma. The rain temporarily flooded parts of the city. This is said to have subsided after about 30 minutes. It is expected that high amounts of rain were reached, particularly in the western part of Mallorca and Palma. Thunderstorms and rain fronts also moved across Germany, causing flooded streets and cellars.

The weather service Aemet reported wind speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, it continues. The highest values ​​were in Santa Maria, at the Son Bonet airport in Marratxí and in Port de Sóller. In Calvia The municipality published pictures of fallen trees and downed power lines, including in the area around the King Richard III College in Portals Nous. There were also fallen trees and damage from lightning strikes in other places. The MallorcaNewspaper reports that numerous communities have cancelled or postponed their village festivals in the coming days.

For Friday (16 August) the warning level is to be reduced to yellow by 6 p.m. Then 25 litres of rainfall per hour are expected. The storm is expected to move further in the evening and the Sun shine. Sun is forecast for the following week. A mega heat of more than 40 degrees Celsiusas was the case in southern Europe in the previous weeks, is not currently forecast for Mallorca. (gel)