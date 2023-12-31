In several Dutch cities, the fireworks shows organized by the municipalities are canceled. In Tilburg, Hilversum, Waddinxveen and Hoek van Holland, the central shows have been canceled due to the forecast strong winds. This means that the fireworks cannot be set off safely. In Tilburg the event will be moved to Monday, January 1.

The national fireworks show at the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam will definitely go ahead, a city spokesperson told the ANP news agency. The show is accompanied by DJ Martin Garrix and can be seen live on SBS6. It is expected that around 60,000 visitors will attend.

The fireworks show on Museumplein in Amsterdam will also continue for the time being. A municipal spokesperson tells ANP that the authorities continue to monitor the weather situation closely, “but in principle the show will continue.” In The Hague, the municipality also expects the show at the Hofvijver to continue. “We are still keeping our fingers crossed, but it looks positive,” said a spokesperson for the municipality.

During New Year's Eve it is stormy in large parts of the country. Especially in the western provinces where strong winds are expected. There may also be hail and thunder in the west and northwest.