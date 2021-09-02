Are you a fan of Final fantasy and you have an active subscription of PlayStation Now? So we have very good news for you. Today it was revealed that many games of this franchise will be coming to the service in the coming months and here we tell you the exact games and dates.

To get started, Final Fantasy VII will join the service on next September 7. To be clear, this is the port from PS4 from the original game, don’t think it’s the remake. Followed we have Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on October 5. Subsequently, the November 2 and December 7 respectively, Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster will be added.

Last but not least, we have Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, that the January 4, 2022. At the time of writing we do not know if these games will be permanent additions, so we will have to wait for more information on this.

Source: Sony