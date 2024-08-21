The Federal Reserve unanimously decided at its meeting on July 31 to keep interest rates at their highest level in 23 years. However, the minutes of that meeting revealed on Wednesday that there were members already prepared to approve a first cut that day. Having missed that opportunity, the countdown to the first fall in the price of money in the United States in four and a half years is on. The markets have set a date: September 18, when the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee ends.

The Fed minutes reinforce that idea. “Several noted that recent advances in inflation and increases in the unemployment rate had provided a plausible case for lowering the target range.” [de los tipos] 25 basis points at this meeting or that could have supported such a decision,” says the document published by the central bank. “The vast majority said that if the data remained more or less as expected, it would probably be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting,” he added.

Some economists believe that inflation concerns have led the Federal Reserve to be too slow in cutting rates and that it is behind the curve. Some of its members, it seems, were willing to go faster, although in the interest of unanimity they ended up supporting the decision of the whole.

Markets are betting on a 0.25 point cut in September, although they are not completely closing the door on the possibility of a 0.50 point cut. Following the publication of the minutes, this scenario has gained some probability, as can be seen from the quotes for federal funds futures. Investors are awaiting the clues that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may give at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday. After the meeting on July 31, Powell avoided commenting on the possible rate cut in September, but his messages already pointed in that direction. The central bank’s statement underlined the additional progress in controlling prices and the weakening of the labor market. The minutes of the Federal Reserve also point to this.

The US central bank has a dual mandate to seek price stability and full employment. High inflation has led it to focus on prices over the past two and a half years, but now it is the labor market that is becoming increasingly worrying. This is reflected in the document published on Wednesday. “Regarding the inflation outlook, participants estimated that recent data had increased their confidence that inflation was moving steadily toward 2%. Almost all participants observed that the factors that had contributed to the recent disinflation would probably continue to exert downward pressure on inflation in the coming months. These factors included a continued decline in pricing power, moderating economic growth, and the runoff of excess household savings accumulated during the pandemic,” the minutes say.

The Federal Reserve has for months made the first cut conditional on increasing confidence that inflation is heading steadily toward 2%, and central bankers are now more confident. At the same time, their concerns about the labor market are growing. “Most participants noted that risks to the employment objective had increased, and many participants noted that risks to the inflation objective had decreased,” the minutes indicate. “Some participants noted the risk that a further gradual easing of labor market conditions could give way to a more severe deterioration,” they add.

Following the July meeting, annual inflation has fallen below 3% for the first time since March 2021 and employment data have supported the theory of a weakening labour market. In fact, investors even discounted a 0.5 point cut at the September meeting. Now, after other data showed the resilience of consumption, the market sees a 0.25 point cut as more likely, which would be the first since March 2020.

In addition, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the Department of Labor, released a statistical revision on Wednesday showing that the U.S. economy created 818,000 fewer nonfarm jobs than initially reported in the year from April 2023 to March 2024. That something was wrong with the statistics seemed evident because the two surveys with which the Department of Labor measures the labor market showed contradictory results.

The new figures put average job growth at 174,000 per month over the period, down 68,000 per month from the 242,000 initially reported. The revisions are preliminary, with final figures due in February next year. More employment and price data are still to be released by September 18, but new data reinforces the view that cuts will be made.

Follow all the information of Five Days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda