Representatives of several European countries, where the situation with coronavirus is improving, suggested that Russia open its borders and resume air traffic. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, reports TASS…

“As the epidemiological situation develops in these countries, we will open up. This is a matter for the near future, ”she stressed.

According to her, the Russian authorities are closely monitoring the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in the world. The resumption of air communication with foreign countries depends on a number of criteria, which the government is not going to give up.