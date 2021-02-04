Norway, Denmark, Iceland and the Netherlands join France, Germany and Belgium in the group of nations that will not use the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate people over 65 against Covid-19.

A large part of the countries of the European Union will not use the AstraZeneca vaccine for adults over 65 years of age. The measure is due to the lack of information on side effects in the population above that age.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the University of Oxford in the European Union, only for people between 18 and 55 years old. But the entity had not issued any restrictions for those over that age, since there is no data to specify its effectiveness in that population.

What do the countries of the European Union say about it?

France’s High Health Authority (HAS) said this week that AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine should not be given to older adults. “There is a lack of data for patients over 65 years of age, these data will arrive in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we recommend its use in those under 65 years of age ”, declared the president of HAS, Dominique Le Guludec, quoted by the radio station Europe 1.

In Germany, the Federal Ministry of Health recommends administering the AstraZeneca vaccine mainly to adults between 18 and 64 years of age in priority groups in the order of vaccination.

The Belgian government made a similar decision and will not administer AstraZeneca doses to those over 65, as announced by Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. And it is that the Higher Council of Health of Belgium said that although the vaccine works well for people between 18 to 55 years old, that there is not enough information on the effects for older people.

Norway was the last European country to restrict the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) reported that there were few participants over the age of 65 in the trial conducted by the British-Swedish laboratory. So far, in that country, some 135,000 people have received their first inoculation and about 35,000 have received the second dose of the vaccines manufactured by Moderna, and by the partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech.

On Wednesday, Ireland also announced that it does not plan to administer the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to people over the age of 65 for now. Instead, it will supply inoculations from Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to that population.

Italy, Austria and Croatia also join the group of countries that for now will not authorize the vaccine developed in the United Kingdom for older adults.

A member of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service prepares a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at Basingstoke Fire Station in Basingstoke, UK. February 4, 2021. © Reuters / Peter Cziborra

The countries that will vaccinate the elderly with AstraZeneca doses

The United Kingdom and the Czech Republic will use this inoculation in people who are over 65 years old, according to the governments of both nations. In fact, the British health authorities have already vaccinated people over 70 years of age with the two preparations authorized by the regulators: that of Pfizer-BioNTech and that of Oxford-AstraZeneca. In addition, they claimed that the two vaccines are safe and effective.

This matches the information from the laboratories that developed it. An Oxford University study suggests that the AstraZeneca vaccine is 76% effective for three months after the first dose.

Although the Czech Republic did use the vaccine developed by the English university, Czech Health Minister Jan Blatný admitted that it is less effective for this segment of the population.

The opinions of countries that will not vaccinate those over 65 years of age with the product made by AstraZeneca does not mean that it is not effective, but that its effectiveness cannot be corroborated with the information currently available.

With Reuters, EFE and local media