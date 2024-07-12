Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has provoked great anger among EU countries with his trips to Russia, China, and finally, his visit to Donald Trump after the NATO summit concluded on Thursday. So much so that Germany spoke out clearly on Friday: “We are on day 12 and he has already caused great damage,” said the spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, referring to the time elapsed since Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, something that falls to it in the second half of 2024.

These words give voice to a discontent that has already led several members to propose a boycott of the events that Budapest will organise during this semester, such as the informal meetings of ministers. The idea is to reduce the level of representation that each State sends to the meeting (for example, secretaries of State or ambassadors instead of ministers) or to cancel some of these meetings, according to various sources in Brussels. The only country that openly admits this for the moment is Sweden, which already announced this decision in Washington, at the close of the NATO summit.

The meeting with Republican candidate Donald Trump was the last stop so far on what Orbán calls a “peace mission” to Ukraine. His diplomatic tour began in kyiv, where he asked the president of the invaded country, Volodymyr Zelensky, for a ceasefire. Then the far-right leader, the closest in the EU to Russian President Vladimir Putin, travelled to Beijing, and finally, on Thursday, he met with Trump at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. Orbán presents himself as a mediator, even though his country lacks much influence in the EU, beyond that of arguing and vetoing initiatives. For example, he often delays the approval of sanctions against Russia and keeps more than 6 billion blocked to reimburse member states for their military aid to Ukraine. His objective, he says, is to open channels of communication with both parties.

The response to each of these trips from the EU institutions, NATO and the partners of both international organisations is the same: “He has no mandate and does not act on behalf of the EU.” This Friday, German government spokesmen resorted to a variation of this argument, going even a step further: “He is travelling there as Prime Minister and as Prime Minister he can go wherever he wants. And that is of no importance. What is not acceptable is that he is travelling giving the impression that he is doing so on behalf of someone else.”

This message was also heard by the Hungarian ambassador at a meeting on Wednesday. All states except Slovakia, that is, 25 countries, criticized Hungary for these trips and supported a legal analysis by the EU legal services which concluded that the Prime Minister’s attitude violates the treaties, in particular the article which states that “the Member States shall actively and unreservedly support the foreign and security policy of the Union”.[…]. They will refrain from any action contrary to the interests of the EU or which may undermine its effectiveness as a force of cohesion in international relations.”

But this devastating legal analysis will only go so far if it is not accompanied by a political decision by the leaders to take significant measures against Hungary. For example, months ago the European Parliament demanded that the Council veto the Hungarian presidency because “it is questionable whether it can carry out its tasks with full credibility.” The proposal was not taken seriously by the Council, the EU body that could take some action in this regard. Now, however, something seems to be changing, although what is being proposed is much more symbolic than effective.

Boycott

In the spirit of adopting measures that have an impact, several EU sources, from Member State delegations and the European Commission, point out that several Member States are considering boycotting the events organised by the Hungarian presidency by lowering the level of representation sent to informal meetings organised in Hungary. Typically, Member States send their ministers to these informal meetings depending on the issues to be discussed (for example, in the case of Home Affairs, the Ministers of the Interior attend).

The idea would be to send those in the lowest ranks, such as state secretaries or ambassadors, something that Lithuania already did when it sent its ambassador this week to a meeting on competitiveness organised by the Hungarian presidency, as well as those below the minister to the environment meeting. Another option suggested by some sources would be to suspend or change the informal meeting of foreign ministers scheduled for next August, known in EU jargon as Gymnich, after the name of the city where it was first held.

Budapest disagrees that his behaviour goes against EU treaties. On Friday, hours after the prime minister met with Trump, Its international spokesman, Zoltán Kovács, has directly challenged the European Commission and the Council“We are opening channels in the hope of achieving peace as soon as possible. Since when have these bilateral efforts been contrary to this section?” he said, referring to the article used to reproach the Hungarians for breaking the treaties with this attitude.

The main disagreement with Orbán when he talks about peace is not the goal itself, but the terms and the path to achieve it. As one diplomat explained last week, “we must add the adjectives fair and lasting” or else this is nothing more than consecrating the rupture of Ukraine’s territorial integrity without the guarantee that Russia will not attack its neighbour again. In other words, it is about avoiding what happened in 2014 with the invasion of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Trump is also not endorsing the conditions for peace – “just and lasting” – put forward by the EU, NATO and the Biden administration. In fact, he himself wrote on his social network, Truth, after the meeting with Orbán, that “there must be peace, and quickly.” The Republican wrote, in turn, on a photo of a message from Orbán in which he said that they had talked about peace and that Trump was going to resolve it.

Trump and Orbán not only have great similarities in their ultra-ideology, they also both have a very bad relationship with Zelensky. When Trump was president, it was a call to the Ukrainian leader – in which he demanded that he open a judicial investigation against the son of the Democrat and now President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, who had business dealings in Ukraine – that motivated his first impeachmentTrump threatened Zelensky with freezing aid to Ukraine, which was then fighting Russian-led troops in the Donbas region.

