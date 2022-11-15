The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia and the local police of Caravaca de la Cruz and Cehegín carried out a series of inspections in entertainment venues in both municipalities that resulted in the investigation, in Caravaca de la Cruz, of two clients of a betting room as alleged perpetrators of drug trafficking, for the possession of 27 doses of cocaine, and with the processing of several complaints, in Cehegín, for alleged irregularities in terms of municipal licenses.

Caravaca de la Cruz



The investigation began thanks to citizen collaboration. Numerous neighborhood complaints related to public disorder, fights and damage to vehicles that occurred around various leisure establishments in the town, led to the suspicion that retail drug sales were carried out in such places.

The Civil Guard and the Caravaca de la Cruz Local Police carried out a joint device aimed at the simultaneous inspection of two leisure establishments, identified as possible sources of consumption and sale of narcotic substances. The inspections resulted in the seizure of 27 doses of cocaine and the investigation of two people (customers of the entertainment venues) as alleged perpetrators of drug trafficking.

Cehegin



The Civil Guard and the Cehegín Local Police also coordinated in this town to locate and eradicate possible drug sales points in different leisure areas of the municipality. After a first phase of surveillance, in which relevant evidence was obtained, the agents carried out the inspection of two public establishments where several complaints were processed for alleged irregularities in municipal matters.