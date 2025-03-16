Some 14 earthquakes have been recorded since Friday on the coast of Gargano, in Apulia, to southern Italy, the largest with a magnitude of 4.7 that was warned by the population and to which they have followed others during the night of less intensityaccording to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. On the other hand, in turn the seismic activity in the province of Naples continues, in the area of ​​Flégreos Campos.

After the Apulia Badies, no damage has been recorded, although There have been panic scenes among residentsespecially in the municipalities closest to the coast of Gargano, such as San Nicandro, Lesina and Apricena. In addition, the mayor of San Nicandro, Matteo Vocale, has ordered the closure of all schools to allow technicians to perform controls.

“The tremors registered yesterday afternoon in Apulia, almost simultaneous to those of the Flowing Fields, They are causing a lot of restlessnessbut they are different and separate phenomena, “Giovanna Amedei, president of the Order of Geologists of Apulia, explained to the media.

“Fear is normal, but we must remember that we live in an area belonging to zone 2: medium-high seismicity and where Even strong tremors are possible “Amadei has concluded.

New earthquake in the Flowing Fields

Meanwhile, a new tremor of magnitude 3.5 also occurred this Friday at 7:45 p.m. in the Flégreos fields, a volcanic area where they are frequently registered earthquakes due to the phenomenon of ‘bradisismo’, which, which Increase soil level depending on gas and magma accumulated in the depths.

The new earthquake forced citizens to take refuge in cars or in the reception centers made available after the earthquake of magnitude 4.4 last Thursday that produced the fall of rubble and cracks in some buildings that examine the technicians.





“We are waiting for the technical-scientific authorities to give us a definitive evaluation of the alarm state. In the coming weeks, I think we will have to Repeat some exercises To make the situation clearer for citizens, “said the president of the region, Vincenzo de Luca.

He also added that the region will request the Government to suspend the payment of the Mortgage fees for housing loans and the suspension of social security contributions of companies in the area.

After the strong earthquake during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, in one of the most affected towns, Bagnoli, many people went to take refuge In an old NATO base, which has large avenues, gardens and antisismic buildings. They found the doors closed and after demolishing them they occupied the area during the night so they have asked that those abandoned buildings serve as shelters for evacuees in case of emergency.