Governor Gusev: Several UAVs were shot down over the Voronezh region, a warehouse caught fire

Air defense forces shot down several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported Telegram-channel.

When debris fell, one of the warehouses caught fire. In the Podgorensky district, explosive objects began to detonate.

According to preliminary data, no citizens were injured. Emergency services, military personnel and government officials are working at the scene.

On Saturday, July 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the villages of Demidovka, Prilesye and Terebreno in the Krasnoyarsk district of the Belgorod region. No one was hurt.

On the same day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), wounding four employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.