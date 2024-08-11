Gusev: Several drones destroyed in Voronezh region

Air defense forces destroyed several aircraft-type drones, the region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, said in his statement. Telegram-channel.

There were no casualties or damage, according to preliminary data. The region remains at risk of drone attacks.

Earlier, Shot reported that explosions thundered in the sky over Voronezh. According to eyewitnesses, the first explosion in the Russian city was heard about half an hour ago. The second thundered 10 minutes later. In addition, Voronezh residents saw a flash in the sky.

Before this, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned residents of Voronezh about the danger of drone attacks and asked city residents to stay at home, as well as to stay away from windows or go to a room without windows.