Golubev: Several dozen drones neutralized in Rostov region

Air defense forces (AD) and electronic warfare (EW) systems destroyed and suppressed several dozen drones in the Rostov region, the Telegram-channel, the region’s governor Vasily Golubev.

According to him, the massive drone attack began at 2 a.m. Air defense forces continue to repel it.

Golubev specified that as a result of the attack in the Rodionov-Nesvetaysky district, two transformers at an electrical substation caught fire, and in Rostov-on-Don, at the site where the remains of the drones fell, dry vegetation caught fire.

Earlier, air defense shot down several air targets approaching Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported. A large number of ambulances were observed in residential areas of the city, and rescue service personnel were present.