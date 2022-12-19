The head of the Kyiv administration announced the disconnection of parts of the districts from electricity

Several districts of Kyiv were cut off from power supply due to the consequences of Russian shelling on public utilities. This is reported RIA News with reference to the head of the regional military administration, Aleksey Kuleba.

According to him, a significant number of generation facilities were damaged in the Ukrainian capital. This does not allow the city to produce enough electricity to supply all consumers.

“Obukhovsky, Vyshgorodsky, Buchansky districts are now disconnected from power supply, only critical infrastructure is powered,” Kuleba said.

On the morning of December 19, the Kyiv authorities reported explosions in the city and region. Soon it became known about the hit in the critical infrastructure of the capital.

Then, emergency power outages were introduced in the city, and the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that specialists were working to stabilize Kyiv’s heat supply.