The armed conflict between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary group has claimed at least 35 deaths this weekend in the metropolitan area of ​​Khartoum, after an exchange of attacks between both factions. Almost all of the deceased are civilians and among them there are at least two children, as reported by the emergency committees of the two places attacked.

Far from subsiding, in this African country the daily bombings and episodes of violence have intensified in recent weeks and its inhabitants are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, according to reports from the world’s main aid agencies. The victims this weekend join the at least 5,000 registered by the United Nations, including 435 children, since the hostilities began on April 15. The conflict has caused more than half of Sudan’s 48 million people to need urgent humanitarian aid. From them, 6.3 million are “one step away from famine”, according to the UN.

The first of the episodes this weekend was an air attack carried out by the Army this Saturday in Al Kalakla al Qubba, a residential area in the southwest of the capital. It left a balance of 23 dead, including two children and a woman, according to the Al Kalakla and South Khartoum emergency committee, an initiative of volunteer health workers that has been organizing aid to civilians in the area since the outbreak of the war. .

The victims were taken to the morgue of one of the last remaining hospitals in the capital. “There are many bodies burned and torn apart by shelling that have not been transported there,” the committee warned in a statement. Initially, 11 deaths were reported, but the total number increased as more bodies were found in the rubble.

The first reports on this bombing, including from the media office of the Kalakla al Qubba Resistance Committee —one of the pro-democratic groups that has been organizing humanitarian aid since the start of the war—, point out that the objective of the air attack was an informal market. It is a place where goods from looting and the black market in the territories controlled by the FAR are traded, and which is often frequented by militiamen. This committee has mentioned on its social networks that among the casualties are paramilitaries and that a school also suffered damage, but no further information has been provided in this regard.

The second attack was also perpetrated this Sunday by the Army in Omdurman, one of the three cities that make up the capital Khartoum, on the banks of the Nile. There, the residents woke up to the sound of another aerial bombardment that was directed to rebel positions, but which has also impacted this residential area, killing 12 civilians and injuring “dozens” of them, some in serious condition, according to the resistance committee of this district. Several witnesses have informed the AFP agency of “army artillery and rocket fire”.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The international community has accused the paramilitaries and their allied militias of carrying out ethnic-based killings in the hard-hit region of Darfur, a stronghold of the FAR and the scene of serious killings for more than two decades. In fact, the International Criminal Court has started an investigation for alleged war crimes. However, the regular Army has also been accused of committing abuses against the civilian population, such as the aerial bombardment on July 8, which killed two dozen civilians.

The Sudanese Army, commanded by General Abdelfatá al Burhane, controls the skies and frequently carries out air strikes, such as the ones this weekend. The FAR, led by General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, dominate the streets of the capital, where fighting is raging. Those who have decided to stay despite the constant fighting face daily power and water cuts, in addition to the risk of falling victim to shelling or crossfire.

However, most of the population has left the city. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that the state of Khartoum tops the list of those with the most displaced: they account for more than 72% of the total, with more than 2.7 million people forced to flee violence. The total number in the country exceeds 3.8 million people and around another million have crossed the borders to other neighboring countries, where reception conditions are also sub-minimum.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.