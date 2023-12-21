Thursday, December 21, 2023, 16:07



| Updated 4:25 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A shooting at the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Prague, in the Czech Republic, has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, as reported by the Czech Police. The armed suspect could have been killed by the Police. “The shooter has been eliminated!” the authorities stated in X.

A man was walking down the faculty hallway with a long firearm, witnesses have reported. Other images show dozens of people leaving the building with their hands raised.

An email sent to university staff said that a shooter was in one of their buildings. “Do not go anywhere, if you are in the offices, close them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights,” the text reads.